Flash flood warning issued for 33 provinces

Sandbags are put up in flood-prone areas in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on Friday. (Photo: Chiang Rai public relations office)

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent weather alert for 33 provinces across the North, Northeast, Central and South, warning of flash floods, forest runoff, landslides and rising water levels in major rivers, particularly the Mekong, between July 6 and 12.

The announcement, made at 3pm on Saturday, urges authorities in high-risk areas to closely monitor local weather conditions, rainfall and water levels, especially in locations with rainfall in excess of 90 millimetres in any 24-hour period.

The department has called for a coordinated response, emphasising early warning systems for communities, reinforcement of flood barriers, and removal of blockages from waterways to ensure effective water management from upstream to downstream.

The warning follows forecasts from the National Water Resources Office issued on Friday, which predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many regions, said Phasakorn Boonyalak, the director-general of the DDPM.

The assessments highlight elevated risks of flash floods, landslides and prolonged inundation, particularly in urban areas with poor drainage and in provinces along the Mekong River where fluctuating water levels are expected.

Provinces requiring close monitoring are Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the Central and Eastern region; and Surat Thani, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket in the South.

Provincial offices have been instructed to expedite reservoir inspections and release excess water where necessary.

Several reservoirs, particularly those in Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin and Trat provinces, are currently exceeding 80% capacity and require immediate water discharge to prevent overflow.

Water bodies such as Kwan Phayao in Phayao, Nong Han in Sakon Nakhon, and Nong Kut Ting in Bueng Kan are also under watch.

Authorities are also monitoring rising water levels in low-lying areas and along key river systems such as the Ing and Sai rivers in Chiang Rai, where flash flooding may occur.

Provinces bordering the Mekong have also been told to prepare for rapid changes in river levels.

Natural tourist attractions such as waterfalls and caves may be temporarily closed if found to be at risk, according to the DDPM.

In addition, emergency response teams and heavy machinery are being mobilised to ensure rapid deployment in the event of a disaster.

Residents in the affected areas are strongly urged to stay informed by following official announcements, weather forecasts and alerts issued by local authorities.

The DDPM recommends downloading the Thai Disaster Alert mobile application, or following the department’s official Facebook and X accounts.

Those in need of emergency assistance can contact the DDPM’s 24-hour hotline at 1784 or report incidents via the LINE account @1784DDPM.