Calls to improve treatment and access for people living with HIV

A health official shows an HIV testing kit at Government House in May 2017.

The Thai Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (TNP+) has called on Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin to improve the universal coverage scheme, otherwise known as the gold card scheme, to ensure broader access to healthcare for people with HIV/Aids.

Apiwat Kwangkaew, vice president of the TNP+, on Saturday said the proposal was made at the annual national health security meeting held by the National Health Security Office (NHSO) on June 30. Mr Somsak is also chair of the NHSO board.

The aim is to improve the gold card scheme in three key areas including allowing those younger than 18 to receive treatment for Hepatitis C. For Hepatitis B, although treatment is covered, access to testing and medication remains limited, as the costs are included in the capitation budget -- a fixed amount of money paid regardless of the number of services provided.

They also urged inclusion of the Hepatitis B vaccine for those with lower immune defences for early prevention, and proposed the expansion of cervical cancer screening for high-risk groups. That would include those with HIV, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and immunocompromised people and begin at the age of 25, with screening every three years.

Expansion of the "One ID Card, Treatment Anywhere" policy to include antiretroviral (ARV) services, and cooperation with state enterprise employers to solve reimbursement delays are also planned.

Also, the network called for nationwide anti-discrimination policies for people with HIV/Aids and urged the NHSO to coordinate with Disease Control Department, Thai AIDS Society and other networks to ensure efficient communications. The network also proposed a more proactive approach to healthcare in Bangkok such as allowing pharmacies to provide medications for those with non-communicable diseases and ensuring wider access for the "One ID Card, Treatment Anywhere" policy.