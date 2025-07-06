Locals bear the brunt of Thailand's economic woes

Listen to this article

Barely getting by: Vendors at Khun-Yim market in Bang Na district say it's not easy to make ends meet when local people don't shop much. PITCHAYANGKUL WONGJANAKOOL

Heat and heavy traffic in Bangkok have forced commuters to rely on motorcycle taxis as a means of transport, as they are fast and cheap.

This is how Somsak Benjawan, a 48-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, has made his living over the years.

But despite the popularity of motorcycle taxis, Mr Somsak is having a hard time earning money like previous times.

"Before Covid-19, I could make more than 500 baht everyday, even a thousand on a good day. Now? Maybe a few hundred on a good day," he said as he wiped sweat from his brow at a waiting spot near a BTS station.

"The gas price goes up, the food price goes up, but the fare stays the same. If it goes up then people would rather walk," he said.

He also faces more competition from online motorcycle taxis and other modes of transportation in the city.

"Now there are Grab drivers and trains while we're stuck with this. I just want cheaper gas and a way to retire someday."

The voices of low-income workers whose lives rely on daily wages like that of Mr Somsak paints a picture of a country currently faced with challenges both from outside and within.

Global trade and geopolitical tensions will harshly affect Thailand's exports, and thus employment and supply chains, this year, said a tripartite group made up of the Thai Bankers Association, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce in their economic prediction for the latter half of 2025 issued this month.

They predicted the economy will grow by less than 2% this year after being hit by US tariffs.

Lower Chinese tourist arrivals will also slow down the entire tourism industry this year. Political instability can also affect the 2026 fiscal budget, said the report.

ANXIETY EVERYWHERE

These uncertainties do not escape the attention of ordinary Thais, regardless of their profession or income.

Street food vendor Suwanna Mekprasert, 56, feels her situation has grown more vulnerable.

Thailand's border conflict with Cambodia has been on her mind.

"I hope we don't have to deal with all those things," she said.

She already has a lot of problems to deal with.

"Pork is too expensive now. Sometimes I use a lesser amount of meat, but customers notice," she says with a nervous laugh. "I don't want to cheat them, but I have bills and my grandson's tuition to pay."

In one of Bangkok's older markets, 38-year-old clothes vendor Mr A, whose full name has been withheld, said: "Tourism helps a little, but local people don't shop much. Everyone's saving money."

Competition from online stores and increasing stall rental fees are eating into what little profit he makes, he said.

The country's leadership doesn't give him much hope either.

"It seems like [Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra] won't end up too differently from other politicians with the same last name," Mr A said, referring to the political turmoil the premier faces.

Across town in a modest office building, 29-year-old office worker Thida Suwannasri types endlessly at her desk, already worried about next month's rent.

"My salary has barely gone up in two years. But rent, food and everything else have," she says. "It's exhausting just trying to survive."

She said she barely felt like a young professional trying to build a stable life.

Inside a small electronics repair shop, 51-year-old Chatchai Boonrawd scrolls through messages as he waits for walk-in customers.

"Sales are slow. Everyone's trying to fix old phones instead of buying new ones," he said.

His dream of launching a small online store was shelved due to high shipping fees and steep digital platform cuts.

"Support small businesses. Not just big malls and chains. Not to mention big people with big names. That's how you build the country," he said.

Economic opportunities and social mobility are no longer a thing in Thailand, Mr Chatchai said.

"I am half a hundred years old and the only thing I see so far is rich people getting much richer while poor people are dying to scrape by," he added.