Steel road signs fall from Rama IV bridge, narrowly miss pickup driver

Steel road signs on Rama IV Bridge fell onto a pickup truck in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook กระแสข่าว)

Large steel road signs fell from the Rama IV Bridge onto a pickup truck on Saturday evening, causing significant damage to the vehicle but leaving the driver unharmed. Police suspect the incident was caused by rust at the base of the signpost, possibly worsened by recent heavy rain and strong winds.

The accident occurred at around 6pm at the entrance of Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 9/1 in Nonthaburi province. Traffic police from Pak Kret police station inspected the scene after receiving a report from a pickup truck driver that a pair of metal signs warning of a nearby construction site had suddenly fallen on his vehicle.

At the scene, a golden Toyota pickup truck with a dented hood was found. The construction warning sign made from a pair of metal plates was found 200 metres away. One plate had a message reading "construction" and the other read "200 metres".

Thewin Phromsaneh, the pickup truck driver, said that while he was leaving Soi Wat Ku on his way to work in a southern border province, the warning signs fell on the front of his vehicle. “It happened so suddenly. I’m lucky I wasn’t injured,” he said. He then contacted his insurance company to assess the damage.

A preliminary investigation found that the warning signs were installed on the bridge leading to Chaeng Watthana Road. Officers believe that strong winds and erosion at the base of their pole may have caused it to collapse.