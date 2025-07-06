Thai border checkpoint opens early to help seriously ill Cambodian soldier

Thailand opens the border gate to help a critically ill Cambodian lieutenant general enter Sa Kaeo province on his way to a hospital early Sunday morning. (Photo: Sa Kaeo office of Radio Thailand)

Thailand opened its permanent border checkpoint at Ban Khlong Luek in Sa Kaeo province early on Sunday morning to assist a critically ill Cambodian lieutenant general.

At 7.35am, Thai security officials opened the border gate to allow the emergency transfer of Lt Gen Pech Vanna, Deputy Director-General of Cambodia’s Border Affairs Department and Head of the Cambodia-Thailand Border Coordination Office, according to the Sa Kaeo office of Radio Thailand.

He was urgently transported across the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge to Kasemrad International Hospital in Aranyaprathet district for immediate medical treatment.

Due to bilateral border tensions, Thailand has rescheduled the checkpoint's opening times. It is now open only between 8am and 4pm.