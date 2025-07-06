Rare panda crab spotted in western Thai forest

A panda crab, or Sirindhorn Crab, spotted in the Kaeng Krachan National Park. (Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook page)

PETCHABURI - A panda crab, also known as a Sirindhorn Crab, was spotted at a waterfall in Kaeng Krachan National Park, reaffirming the rich biodiversity of western Thai forests.

The park Facebook page posted striking pictures of the freshwater species on Sunday, with a caption in Thai saying, “when exploring the forest, keep your eyes sharp because nature always hides its wonders in plain sight.”

The park chief, Mongkol Chaiphakdee, said the crab was spotted by a park officer in the Panoen Thung area, and the sighting highlights the rich biodiversity and the ecological conservation of the park.

(Photo: Kaeng Krachan National Park Facebook page)

The panda crab was officially named in Thailand as (Chao Fa) Sirindhorn Crab in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. It was first discovered in Ngao Waterfall National Park in Ranong province in 1986 and has since been found in other western waterfalls, such as Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Huai Yai.

The crab is known for its white carapace and claws, contrasted by dark purple-black legs. The species, listed as a protected animal under Thai Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act in 2019, inhabits small rocky creeks, about 100 metres above sea level.

The lucky discovery underscored the importance of preserving the park's unique ecosystems, Mr Mongkol said.