Steel frame collapses at Bangkok site, injures several workers

A steel structure at a construction site in Soi Nimitmai, Bangkok, collapsed on Sunday evening, injuring multiple workers and prompting an urgent rescue operation by emergency services.

The incident occurred at approximately 7.45pm when a large steel frame gave way and fell onto workers at the site. The collapse caused chaos as several individuals were trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency responders from the Boonwipha Radio Centre and local rescue teams rushed to the scene. Initial reports indicated that a number of workers sustained injuries, though the exact number and severity were not immediately confirmed.

Authorities quickly cordoned off the area and began rescue efforts to extract those trapped. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud crash followed by screams, prompting nearby residents to call for help.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and engineers are expected to inspect the site to determine whether safety protocols were followed.

This incident raises fresh concerns about construction site safety standards in the capital, particularly in densely populated residential areas. Local authorities have urged construction companies to strictly adhere to safety regulations to prevent further tragedies.