Thailand-Cambodia border row goes to UN boss

Thai authorities at a border checkpoint in Trat province on Saturday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it blames Cambodia for breaking its own promise to resolve border issues with Thailand through bilateral mechanisms agreed upon by both countries.

Responding to an attempt by Cambodia to take the border dispute to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after an earlier approach to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura on Sunday outlined actions the Thai government has taken in response.

The diplomatic exchange began when Cambodia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General on June 16, asking that the matter be circulated as an official UNGA document under Agenda Item 32 of the 79th Session of the UNGA: Prevention of Armed Conflict. Cambodia also indicated its intention to pursue the case through the ICJ.

In response, on June 19, Thailand's Permanent Representative to the United Nations submitted a formal letter to the UN Secretary-General, enclosing a statement by the Thai government on the Thailand–Cambodia border situation, dated June 18, said Mr Nikorndej.

The document provided a detailed explanation of Thailand's position, actions, and legal basis concerning the issue, reaffirming its adherence to international law and the provisions of the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries, he said.

The government reiterated that both sides had committed to solving all border-related matters through bilateral negotiations, specifically under the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) framework, which remains binding, he said.

Thailand also asked that both the signed letter and statement be circulated as a UNGA document under Agenda Item 32 in the same manner as Cambodia's submission. The UN Secretary-General has now formally registered both Cambodia's and Thailand's letters as requested.

"This procedural step effectively circulates both communications to all 193 UN member states, placing each country's position on the record and ensuring the broader international community is informed of the respective stances," he said.

The ministry added the 2000 MoU which both countries have signed clearly stipulates that both nations must discuss border issues through the JBC. The MoU does not allow them to use any other mechanisms -- including the ICJ -- and Thailand has always followed the MoU strictly as compliance was in accordance with the principles of international laws and treaties, the ministry said.

"Therefore, it is not Thailand that is in violation of the obligations made under international law by using mechanisms outside what was previously agreed upon," the ministry said.

Thailand had used the JBC and equivalents to resolve border issues with other neighbouring countries, the ministry said. Its land border negotiations with Laos and Malaysia were 90% completed through their JBC.