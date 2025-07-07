Mekong levels surge after rains

Listen to this article

Water levels along the Mekong River have surged after weeks of rainfall, prompting authorities to issue warnings of flash floods and landslides in several areas in the Northeast.

In Bueng Kan's Ban Phan Lam district yesterday, the Mekong's depth was recorded at 8.6 metres, about 30 centimetres higher than the previous day. While the level is still within the normal range, the sudden surge prompted authorities to urge local residents to exercise extra caution.

The Office of National Water Resources said the rapid rise was caused by a combination of rainfall across Bueng Kan and increased water runoffs from Loei, Nong Khai, as well as Laos.

ONWR attributed the persistent rainfall to the interaction of a low-pressure system which is active above Myanmar and Laos with the moderate south-westerly monsoon winds over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

In an effort to prevent floods, municipal authorities have opened the floodgates near Bueng Kan's immigration office to help drain the excess water from downtown Bueng Kan into the Mekong.

At the customs pier, operators of cargo and passenger boats were advised to exercise extra caution due to the strong current and floating debris, including water hyacinths. Authorities also ordered pontoons to be secured to ensure safety.

The flash flood and landslide warning for Bueng Kan will be in place until July 12, according to the ONWR.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said there is a high chance of torrential rain across the North, Northeast, East and South over the next couple of days.

TMD urged those living in low-lying areas to remain alert for the possibility of flash floods and sudden surge of runoffs from higher ground.

Waves of up to two metres are also expected in the upper region of the Andaman Sea, while waves of between 1-2 metres are expected in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper parts of the Gulf of Thailand. Small boats are advised to remain ashore.

While Tropical Storm Danas, which is currently in the upper South China Sea, is not expected to directly impact Thailand, it may intensify the southwest monsoon winds across the country until later today.