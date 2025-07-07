Ministry says laws apply on cyberspace

Thailand has issued its National Position on the Application of International Law in Cyberspace, affirming that human rights laws also apply on cyberspace under international standards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a post on its Facebook page.

This document is the outcome of national consultations among key agencies, including the Office of the Attorney General, the Council of State, the National Security Council and the National Cyber Security Committee, it said.

The Judge Advocate General's Department, Defence Information and Space Technology Department and other ministries also took part.

The document outlines Thailand's views on the application of international laws in the context of cyber operations, which cover sovereignty, prohibition of non-intervention, use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and nation state responsibility, the post said.

The paper also responds to the call for nation states to share their views on international law as discussed by the Open-ended Working Group, which covered the use of information and communication technologies for common understanding among nation states, the post said.

To date, 32 countries and two international organisations -- the African Union and the European Union -- have published their national positions on the matter.

This position paper not only helps shape the global cyber order through the lens of international law but also serves as a preliminary document for Thai agencies to provide guidelines for considering appropriate responses to cyber operations, the post said.

The paper also helps align Thailand's cyber practices with international legal standards, it said.