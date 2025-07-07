Event to highlight Thai 'soft power'

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra enters the Culture Ministry on July 4 as the new culture minister. Chanat Katanyu

The government is inviting the public to attend "Splash -- Soft Power Forum 2025", touted as Southeast Asia's largest soft power showcase, from Tuesday to Friday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Sunday the event, held under the theme "Thailand's Opportunities in the Creative Cultural Industry", is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Culture, the Department of Cultural Promotion and the National Soft Power Strategy Committee with support from the private sector, local communities and international networks.

It also brings together two former prime ministers, along with the incumbent, to address participants.

The event aims to advance Thailand's soft power and elevate its presence on the global stage.

It will highlight 14 creative industries, from food and fashion to film and tourism, as tools for sustainable economic growth.

A key feature of the event is the Visionary Stage, where top thinkers, creators and leaders from Thailand and abroad will share insights and experiences.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in her capacity as culture minister, will on Tuesday open the event with a speech on "Thailand Rising: Tourism, Education and the New Soft Power Frontier".

On Wednesday, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will speak on "Crafting the Future: From Otop to ThaiWorks and Beyond".

Meanwhile, former prime minister Srettha Thavisin will join a discussion with Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek and taekwondo champion Panipak Wongpattanakit on "Rethinking Thai Sports in a Disruptive Era" on Thursday.

The forum will also feature interactive exhibitions, business networking opportunities, expert-led workshops and immersive tech-driven experiences.

Admission is free with advance registration at splash.thacca.go.th.

"This is a rare opportunity to learn from national leaders and leading experts while gaining inspiration to turn cultural value into economic power," the government spokesman said.