Defence college seeks interns with new model

The National Defence College of Thailand has launched an internship placement programme aiming to enhance opportunities among Thai youth, particularly in the Deep South.

At its launch on July 4, the "Future Ready by Future Leader" project is a pioneering model aimed at promoting equal opportunities for youth nationwide.

The initiative enables young people to be paired for internships with Thailand's leading companies, with the goal of developing at least 10% of participants into full-time employees.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, said security today isn't just about military readiness but it's also about preparing the new generation to face economic uncertainties, environmental challenges, and regional changes.

"We are moving away from the world where force is the answer to problems. Now, our best tool of the future is education," he said during his speech.

At the event, leading business executives also joined and shared their visions.

Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Real Estate PLC, emphasised the goal of creating leaders who can navigate Thailand's complex socio-economic and political environment.

She said systemic change is necessary, with a focus on on-the-job training and adaptability to fix the growing divide between graduates' skills and job market demands.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, CEO of Bitkub, a cryptocurrency exchange, said the digital economy is expected to account for 15.5% of global GDP in the next five years. He stressed the need for digital literacy and AI proficiency that most interns and new employees are still lacking in.

Bitkub has invested and launched policies that support job placement at the end of the internship by offering job training on day one, said Mr Jirayu.

Bitkub accepts interns all year round, he said, and the company is encouraging new graduates to reach out even when their education credentials may not match with the positions for which they are applying.

Deputy managing director of sugar producer Thai Rung Ruang Group, Nicha Atsadathorn, offered insights on generation gaps in the workplace.

With many staff having been with the firm for over 30 years, her company is working to bridge generational differences as the firm transitions from the focus on agricultural products to modern industries. She said that the skills mismatch isn't just a hiring problem but a human connection problem.

"Employers need to see potential, not just resumes. Employees themselves also need to see if a job fits their passion and future," she said.

The programme's highlight is its focus on graduates in the Deep South. Through hybrid learning models, field trips, and exposure to opportunities, the programme wishes to serve students who may otherwise be left behind in the highly competitive labour market.

There are more than 50 leading Thai companies joining the programme and 150 three-month job training internships available for graduates. They are welcome to apply at www.JobThai.com/Futureleader until July 31.