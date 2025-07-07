Elderly Korean falls to death in Pattaya

A policeman takes pictures at the base of the hotel building in Jomtien Beach where the dead man was found on Sunday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - Police are investigating the death of an elderly Korean man who fell from a hotel in Jomtien Beach area on Sunday night.

Hotel security guard Ruangdet Chomphuteep, 47, told police he heard a loud thump, like something hitting the ground, about 10pm. He investigated and found the body of an elderly man at the base of the hotel building.

Pattaya police said the dead man was a South Korean, aged 70 years, who stayed in a room on the fifth floor of the nine-storey hotel.

Police had yet to determine the cause of death or confirm which floor he fell from and why.

The body was sent to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy.