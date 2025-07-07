Bangkok steel frame collapse injures 12 workers

The collapsed steel framework at the pumping-station construction site in Soi Nimit Mai in Min Buri district, Bangkok, on Sunday night. Twelve workers were injured. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Twelve workers were confirmed injured when a steel frame collapsed at a city construction site in Bangkok on Sunday night, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

All workers were now accounted for.

The accident occurred about 7.55pm at an under-construction two-storey pumping station of the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) in Soi Nimit Mai 6, Min Buri district.

The second floor framework subsided, injuring nine men and three women, of a total of 160 working at the site, according to a construction supervisor.

The injured were taken to Navamin 1 and Navamin 9 hospitals.

The BMA confirmed no one was killed or remained trapped under the collapsed framework.

Officials led by Min Buri district office chief Sakchai Saisuk inspected the scene on Monday.

Mr Sakchai told reporters the cause was likely a weight-bearing issue, with some parts of the structure too weak to hold it up.

He was sure the MWA used quality materials and the construction complied with the law.

MWA spokeswoman Nisapas Wongpat said an initial inspection confirmed the collapse was not caused by the quality of the material.

The construction company, which has not been named, would cover all medical expenses of those injured, officials said. Any government compensation would be decided by the Social Security Office.

The cause of the accident was still being investigated.