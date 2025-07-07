Cambodia ready to pay cost of returning artefacts from Thailand

Listen to this article

Then Cambodian foreign minister Hor Namhong (third from left) looks at one of 16 artefacts being returned to Cambodia on July 11, 2015. The handover of another 20 artefacts has been shelved. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Cambodia is willing to cover the cost of returning 20 antiquities from Thailand, Cambodian Culture and Fine Arts Minister Phoeurng Sackona has said.

The Cambodian minister said in a letter to her new Thai counterpart, Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, that Cambodia would finance the transport of the artefacts. There was no need to wait for Thailand to do it, the Khmer Times reported on Monday, citing information from Agence Kampuchea Press.

Ms Paetongtarn, who was suspended from the premiership last week, on Friday put the brakes on the return of the items, citing budget constraints.

It was her first decision on taking over at the Culture Ministry, amid continued strained ties between the two neighbours.

"Given the current situation between Thailand and Cambodia, the Culture Ministry recommends a further review," she said.

The Cambodian minister wants Thailand to abide by the agreement made by the two countries last year to hand over the artefacts to Cambodia.

The two countries had planned a handing over ceremony for the 20 artefacts this month, with the transporting process to start in August. That is now on indefinite hold.