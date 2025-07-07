Chinese anti-scam team arrives in Myawaddy

Listen to this article

Chinese investigators arrive at Mae Sot airport in Tak on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

TAK - A team from China's Criminal Investigation Bureau has arrived in Myanmar's Myawaddy border township to discuss help for Chinese victims of the scam centres that continue to operate there, a reliable source said on Monday.

The 11 investigators first travelled to Thailand and then flew from Bangkok on a Nok Air flight to Mae Sot, in Tak province, on Sunday evening. They then crossed the border to Myawaddy.

The source said the Chinese CIB officials, part of Beijing's Ministry of Public Security, planned talks with Myanmar officials on assistance for Chinese victims of scam centres in Myawaddy and would urge Myanmar authorities to take strong action against those still operating in border areas.

The team's arrival followed a report that another Chinese model was lured to Thailand for a "photoshoot" early last month, and was instead whisked off to Myanmar.

The deception repeated the fate of Chinese actor Wang Xing who went missing near the Thai-Myanmar border and was later rescued from Myanmar in January this year. Wang told officials that a compatriot had enticed him to come to Thailand, and he had been taken away for scam-centre training in Myanmar.

In late January a Chinese assistant minister for public security arrived in Thailand to plan help for Chinese victims of scam centres in Myanmar.

That led to concerted action against the scam gangs operating from buildings in Myanmar bordering Thailand. A lot of foreigners tricked and put to work by the gangsters were rescued and repatriated, including many Chinese.

Thai support included cutting off power, fuel and internet services to these border regions in February.