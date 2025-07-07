Fruit-collector mum killed, son injured by wild elephant

Rescuers at the scene in Khlong Yan Wildlife Sanctuary in Surat Thani, where a woman was killed and her son injured by a wild elephant, on Sunday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - A woman was killed and her son badly injured by a wild elephant while collecting wild fruit in a forest on Sunday.

Police from Khiri Rat Nikhom station and rescuers were advised of the attack on Sunday night and rushed to the scene, village 6 of tambon Nam Hak in Khiri Rat Nikhom district, part of Khlong Yan Wildlife Sanctuary.

They recovered the woman's body from the forest and assisted her son, who had back and leg injuries.

The boy told police they went into the forest earlier in the day on a motorbike to harvest wild fruit for later sale. On their way home they encountered a wild elephant using the same path.

The animal attacked them and smashed up their bike. His mother was killed and he was severely injured. No other details were released.

Wildlife sanctuary officials reminded people of the need to take extreme care when roaming the forest to collect wild produce.