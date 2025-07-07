Thai Durian: strong smell, bold flavour - the 'King of Fruits'

Thai durian is one of the country’s most iconic fruits, earning the title "King of Fruits” thanks to the rich, distinctive flavour that sets it apart from other varieties. If you're looking to try durian at its best, it's a seasonal fruit available about six months a year, typically from April to September.

According to Thailand’s Department of Agricultural Extension, the durian season is divided into two main periods:

1.April to June - Eastern Thailand produces most of the country's durian, with May being the peak month.

2.July to September - Southern Thailand takes over as the primary durian producing region.

While some farmers now grow off-season durian, making the fruit available from February to October, factors like weather can affect the fruit's quality. In-season durian typically offer better taste and consistency due to more controlled growing conditions.

There are five main Thai durian varieties that are especially popular:

1.Monthong (Golden Pillow): Pale yellow flesh, smooth and dry texture, thick meat with small seeds. Very sweet with a mild aroma.

2.Chanee: Deep yellow flesh with a rich, creamy texture. Medium fibre content. When fully ripe, the flesh becomes soft and bold in both sweetness and smell.

3.Kanyao: Golden yellow flesh, soft and fine texture with a balanced sweet, creamy taste. Medium fibre, pleasantly aromatic.

4.Puangmanee: Deep yellow, sticky flesh with a thin layer of fruit. Intensely sweet with a fragrant aroma.

5.Gradoom: Bright yellow, soft textured flesh with a thinner layer of fruit and larger seeds. Mildly sweet, less creamy and tends to become mushy when overripe.

If you are travelling in Thailand, durian is widely available when in season at local fresh markets and fruit stalls across the country. As long as you visit during the right time of year, you will have no trouble finding this unforgettable fruit.