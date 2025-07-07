Thai health ministry to distribute condoms in schools as youth HIV cases rise

Listen to this article

Thailand's Deputy Minister of Public Health, Chaichana Dechdecho, during the House session on July 7 (Photo: TPchannel)

Deputy Minister of Public Health Chaichana Dechdecho on Monday acknowledged rising HIV infection rates among young people and announced plans to sign memorandums of understanding with educational institutions to distribute condoms and provide sexual health education.

Speaking during a House session chaired by First Vice President of the Senate, Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, Chaichana responded to questions from Senator Parinya Wongcherdkwan regarding Thailand's HIV prevention strategies and budget allocation.

Chaichana confirmed that whilst overall HIV figures have decreased, young people now represent a disproportionate share of new cases. The ministry will also collaborate with private companies in high-risk sectors and expand HIV testing facilities.

The ministry has set targets to limit new infections to no more than 1,000 cases annually and deaths to fewer than 4,000 per year. Chaichana noted that whilst cumulative figures show 8,000 additional cases, he expects the second-half yearly total to remain below 3,000 cases.

Provinces with the highest infection rates include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima, areas with significant tourist populations.

The ministry spends 8.4 billion baht annually on HIV prevention and patient care, comprising 7.7 billion baht in domestic funding and 788 million baht in international support. Treatment medications account for 6.2 billion baht whilst prevention programmes receive 1.2 billion baht.

Of approximately 500,000 people receiving treatment, over 5,700 are foreign nationals. Treatment costs average 12,000 baht per person annually.

The Senate inquiry highlighted concerns about Thailand's HIV prevention effectiveness and the financial burden of treating foreign nationals with HIV infections.