Adorable 'Little Naga' statue crafted to attract more children

(Photo: วัดดอนใหญ่ คลอง8ลำลูกกา Facebook page)

PATHUM THANI - Worshippers flocked to Wat Don Yai, a temple in Lam Luk Ka District, over the weekend to seek blessings from a charming new statue known as “Little Naga”, which has recently captured widespread attention across Thai social media.

The cute serpent deity — traditionally depicted as majestic and fierce — has drawn crowds for its soft, cartoon-like features. Unlike typical representations of the Naga in Thai mythology, this version has been designed with children in mind, aiming to make temples feel more inviting to the younger generation.

The statue, affectionately named "Chao Sua Noi" – meaning little tycoon – by the temple’s abbot, is located within the temple’s Naga-themed spiritual park, officially known as Uthayan Tham Phaya Nakharat. The sculptor behind the viral sensation, Sakda, explained that the idea was born from his desire to encourage children to visit temples without being intimidated. “I blended traditional Thai art with a playful, cartoon aesthetic to make it more approachable for kids,” he said.

Following its viral success, both the abbot and Sakda now plan to introduce more “Little Naga friends” to the site, further enhancing the temple’s appeal for families and young visitors.

The cute and culturally inspired creation continues to enchant netizens, turning Wat Don Yai into a must-visit destination for those seeking both blessings and smiles.