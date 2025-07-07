Wild elephants raid cassava farm at night, villagers on edge

Officials from Thap Lan National Park in Thailand's Prachin Buri province deployed drones along the forest line to monitor the movements of wild elephants. (Photo: Facebook กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช)

A herd of wild elephants from Thap Lan National Park raided a cassava plantation in Prachin Buri’s Na Di district in the early hours of Monday, damaging over one rai of crops and sparking fear among local residents.

Around 4am, villagers reported hearing trumpeting near the community and alerted the village headman and a volunteer team. Upon inspection, the herd was found to have torn up more than half a field of cassava. In some areas, footprints were seen in muddy pits where the elephants had played. Old car tyres were also found scattered, believed to have been used by the animals.

Mr Wichian Kongmak, a local resident, said he heard loud elephant calls from the forest around 2am but was too frightened to check. At sunrise, he discovered signs of dozens of elephants and extensive crop damage. The cassava field belonged to a neighbour who leased the land and was notified, though he has not yet inspected the site.

Mr Thawatchai Srijattabaek, a rapid response officer from Thap Lan National Park, said his team had received a report of elephants foraging between villages Moo 2 and Moo 3. Rangers were dispatched to monitor the situation and advise residents. He recommended villagers take shelter immediately if elephants are heard or seen, and keep metal or wooden objects ready to make loud noises for deterrence.