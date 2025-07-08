Cannabis curbs 'won't lead to monopoly'

Members of the 'Writing the Future of Thai Cannabis' network express their stance on the attempt to reclassify cannabis as a controlled herb, at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Monday. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has rejected claims that the reclassification of cannabis as a controlled herb would benefit large businesses, saying the absence of control will result in a monopoly that would harm the sector.

"[The current situation] does not benefit anyone. If left uncontrolled, large businesses will ultimately find a way to dominate," he said.

When asked if the government will ultimately reclassify cannabis as an illicit drug, Mr Somsak stressed the need for a "moderate approach", saying the government won't have to resort to such a measure if the right controls are in place.

His remarks came as Writing Thailand's Cannabis Future, a cannabis advocacy network, staged a rally in front of the Ministry of Public Health to protest the reclassification of cannabis and its potential relisting as a Category 5 narcotic.

The network's secretary-general, Prasitchai Nunual, estimated 300-500 people took part in the protest, most of whom were business owners who set up cannabis dispensaries after it was legalised three years ago.

Mr Prasitchai said the network was concerned by Mr Somsak's recent statements, which hinted at the recriminalisation of cannabis, as well as the prolonged deadlock over the Cannabis Act, which has given the Public Health Ministry undue powers to set policies on the matter through ministerial announcements.

Mr Prasitchai called on the government not to reverse course, warning that reclassifying cannabis as a narcotic would lead to a resurgence of the black market.

He also called on the government to urgently pass the relevant controls, saying enforcement is key to preventing the abuse of cannabis.

He said while cannabis growers are required to meet Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP) outlined in the Controlled Herbs Announcement (Cannabis) BE 2568, many were able to obtain the certificate for 500,000 baht, without having to prove that they have actually met the requirements.

He said that effective cannabis control should focus on quality testing rather than GACP standards that impose impractical restrictions on growers, such as enclosed growing facilities equipped with CCTV cameras.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, assistant to the Public Health Minister, received a petition from the group on Mr Somsak's behalf. He said that there are no immediate plans to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic.

He emphasised the need to take into account wider public opinion on the matter and urged against politicising the issue.