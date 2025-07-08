Gambling push put on hold

Listen to this article

The chief government whip has confirmed the highly controversial Entertainment Complex Bill will be withdrawn from parliament tomorrow, so an amnesty bill can proceed.

Wisut Chainarun, a Pheu Thai Party MP and chief government whip, said yesterday that the government will officially remove the bill from parliamentary consideration tomorrow.

"The bill will definitely be withdrawn on July 9. There is no need for anyone to protest or rally over this matter. Please go home and relax. Discussions have already been held within the party, and I reiterate that the withdrawal is not being made out of fear," Mr Wisut said.

He explained that the reason for the withdrawal stems from the need for better public understanding and to allow time for the current wave of intense debate on the issue to subside.

"We previously urged everyone to ensure the public fully understood the bill.

"Now that the discussion has reached its peak, we believe it is appropriate to withdraw the bill for the time being. There is no loss of face [on Pheu Thai's part]. If anyone still has concerns, the government remains open to listening," he said.

When asked whether the bill might be reintroduced in the future, Mr Wisut said that it was too early to say.

He cited the example of the Peaceful Society Promotion Bill concerning an amnesty, which faced significant criticism when it was proposed several years ago. "Back then, the amnesty bill was heavily attacked, yet today no one seems to object," he noted.

Mr Wisut confirmed that once the Entertainment Complex Bill is officially pulled, four political amnesty bills, including those proposed by coalition parties, will go up for debate instead on July 9, with Pheu Thai hoping the final version of the bill will foster national reconciliation.

The bills will definitely be brought forward for parliamentary deliberation, he added.

The Pheu Thai Party has drafted its own amnesty bill so political offenders can be pardoned, although it reiterated earlier that the legislation will not include amnesty for those found guilty under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, also known as the lese majeste law.

As to the charter amendment plan, Mr Wisut explained that Pheu Thai would wait to read it before deciding whether to go full steam ahead.

"If the proposal involves Chapters 1 or 2, we will not support it. We seek to amend the constitution, but we will not touch Chapters 1 and 2," he said.

Chapter 1 contains sections that define Thailand as a single, indivisible kingdom with a democratic regime and establish the King as the head of state. Chapter 2, meanwhile, outlines royal prerogatives.