US, Thai, Canadian navies in gulf drills

Listen to this article

Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The United States Navy (USN), Royal Thai Navy (RTN), and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) have joined forces for the 31st annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (Carat) Thailand maritime exercise, which began on Monday in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

The US embassy said the drill, which runs through July 18, is designed to enhance regional security cooperation, strengthen maritime partnerships, and improve interoperability among allied navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

This year's at-sea operations will feature anti-submarine warfare drills, air defence, and surface action group coordination, as well as mine countermeasures and search-and-rescue training.

Participating vessels include the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara, alongside three RTN warships -- HTMS Naresuan, HTMS Saiburi, and HTMS Rattanakosin.

The shore phase of Carat Thailand will involve professional exchanges on topics such as maritime domain awareness, medicine, and explosive ordnance disposal. Cultural and community events are also planned, including a joint sports day, public performances by US and Thai navy bands, and volunteer service activities.

Approximately 1,000 naval personnel from the three countries are participating in the exercise, which takes place in the upper Gulf of Thailand.

Capt Matt Scarlett, head of the US delegation, emphasised the value of both operational training and people-to-people engagement: "From joint exercises at sea to community events ashore, Carat strengthens our bonds of friendship and improves our ability to address shared maritime challenges."