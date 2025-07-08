Workers sought for Japan scheme

Japan has begun recruiting workers for the "IM Japan" programme with free applications, training, and career support, says government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap.

The drive, a technical intern training programme for Thai workers, is being conducted in collaboration with Thailand's Department of Employment.

The programme offers free application, four months of Japanese language training (with free meals and accommodation), and a career-starting grant of ¥600,000 (134,450 baht) upon completion.

Mr Jirayu said the recruitment is part of Thailand's ongoing cooperation with the IM Japan programme, which aims to upskill Thai workers and expose them to modern Japanese technology and practices.

For male applicants, the recruitment comes in two phases: the first round from July 1–31 and the second round from Aug 1–31.

For female applicants, recruitment runs from July 21–27.