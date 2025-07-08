HIV rate surge spurs ministry to act

A rise in HIV infections among youths has prompted the Public Health Ministry to act with a plan afoot for condom distribution and education in schools.

The ministry has acknowledged an alarming rise in HIV infections among Thai youths. Deputy Public Health Minister Chaichana Dechdecho announced plans to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with educational institutions to distribute condoms and provide sexual health education to help curb the trend and prevent further infections.

The issue was raised during a Senate session in parliament yesterday, presided over by Deputy Senate Speaker Gen Kriengkrai Srirak. Senator Parinya Wongcheodkwan questioned the rising HIV infection rate in Thailand and the ministry's long-term strategy, budget allocation, and spending on both prevention campaigns and treatment for people living with HIV, including the costs related to foreign nationals receiving care.

In response, Mr Chaichana confirmed that although the overall HIV infection rate is declining, there has been a noticeable increase among youths. To address this, the ministry is preparing to collaborate with schools and universities through MoUs.

The initiative will involve distributing condoms and offering education on safe sexual practices to prevent HIV transmission.

"We aim to keep new infections below 1,000 cases annually and limit HIV-related deaths to under 4,000 per year.

"The reported figure of 8,000 new cases we see includes cumulative data. We expect the number of new infections in the latter half of the year to stay under 3,000," Mr Chaichana stated.

He added that the ministry will increase access to HIV testing and form partnerships with private sector companies in high-risk areas. Provinces with rising HIV cases include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima -- all of which experience significant tourist activity, he added.

Regarding the budget, Mr Chaichana explained that Thailand allocates approximately 8.4 billion baht annually for HIV prevention and treatment. Of this, 7.7 billion baht comes from domestic funding, while 788 million baht is supported by international contributions. The funding includes 6.2 billion baht for antiretroviral drugs and 1.2 billion baht for prevention efforts.

Out of the 500,000 people currently receiving treatment, over 5,700 are foreign nationals. The average annual treatment cost is 12,000 baht.