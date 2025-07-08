'Buddhist Bank' mooted to rein in fraud

Suchart Tancharoen at Government House on Monday. Chanat Katanyu

Suchart Tancharoen, the minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, has proposed a bold initiative to establish a "Buddhist Bank" to manage temple assets and address a growing crisis of faith caused by financial mismanagement and misconduct in the monastic community.

Speaking on his first day in office on Monday, Mr Suchart acknowledged public disillusionment with the Sangha due to repeated scandals involving senior monks and large donations. He stressed the urgent need to reform how temple assets are handled, calling for a clear separation between the personal funds of monks and property belonging to temples. He proposed oversight by a dedicated agency to ensure transparency.

He plans to consult with the Sangha Supreme Council and introduce legislation to establish the Buddhist Bank, which would oversee religious assets under strict regulatory guidelines.

Mr Suchart also questioned why current laws have failed to prevent repeated violations and pledged to act swiftly and keep the public informed.

Meanwhile, police are investigating alleged financial and ethical misconduct at Wat Tri Thotsathep Worawihan in Bangkok.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankeaw, Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Monday that a woman linked to former abbot Phra Thepwachirapamok, known as "Chao Khun Arch," is under investigation.

Initial reports claimed more than ten monks were involved in improper relationships with this woman, but revised findings suggest fewer, he said.

Authorities believe those involved, including monks, local politicians, and wealthy individuals, may have been [her] victims.

Items found at the woman's residence include monk robes, bank books from multiple institutions, and mobile phones.

These items were seized and are being examined for links to financial transfers and video evidence.

Chao Khun Arch has not been located since his defrocking. Police believe he may be in hiding and urged him to cooperate.

Investigators are also reviewing seven active bank accounts linked to the temple, with preliminary findings matching previous disclosures from temple staff.

The woman has not yet been charged and is considered a cooperative witness.

Authorities believe monks from other temples may also be implicated.