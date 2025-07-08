Arrest warrant out for Cambodian casino owner

Listen to this article

Police arrive to search the house of Kok An's daughter in Prawet district, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning. (Police photo)

The Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Cambodian property owner Kok An, accused of backing scam centres in Poipet.

The warrant was approved on Monday.

On Tuesday morning police searched 19 houses - in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri - looking for evidence and to stop possible transfers of suspect assets.

According to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), the court approved an arrest warrant on Monday for Kok An, 71, on suspicion of supporting scam centres operating in buildings he owns in Poipet. The four properties include one building with 18-storeys and another with 25, plus the HI-SO building and the Crown Casino building.

The CCIB said the scam centres lured many Thais into opening mule accounts to assist in the movement of stolen funds, laundered money, and forcibly detained people.

Police also suspect Kok An's daughter of involvement. The 42-year-old woman was identified as Juree Khlongkijjakol. She is a Cambodian national but has a Thai ID card. She is presently in Taiwan and avoided Tuesday's sweep, according to police. Her house in Prawet was among those searched.

In Bangkok, police searched houses in Bang Na, Prawet and Saphan Sung districts. In Samut Prakan, searched properties were in Bang Phli district. In Chon Buri, one house was targeted in Bang Lamung district.

Police impounded assets including luxury vehicles and about 27 million baht in cash.

The raids followed an instruction from since suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for the suppression of scam gangs based in Cambodia.