Waiting passenger beaten up by railway station guards

Railway officials give gift baskets to the beaten man's family at Surat Thani station on Monday. (Photo: State Railway of Thailand Public Relations Office)

A 57-year-old man was beaten by two security guards at a Surat Thani train station because he lay down and took a rest while waiting for a late-night train home after attending a family dinner.

The man suffered severe bruising and required four stitches for a cut in his head.

The security company that employed the guards has reportedly accepted responsibility and paid 60,000 baht compensation after the family called for justice.

The story was posted on the Facebook account กุ๊ก คลองน้อย on Friday, along with pictures showing the man’s injuries and another showing two guards apologising to him. Another post on the same account on Monday thanked authorities for listening to them and following up the case.

The injured man was identified only as Yutthaphon. The incident reportedly occurred about 9.45pm on June 15 at Phunphin police station in Surat Thani province.

Mr Yuttthaphon was dropped off at the station by his 16-year-old son after attending a family dinner. He makes the journey from there to neighbouring Nakhon Si Thammarat every week.

Mr Yutthaphon had consumed a few drinks with dinner and was feeling sleepy. His train was not due until 1am, so he lay down for a rest, the report said.

Two security guards approached and told him he was not allowed to do that. A quarrel erupted and the two guards physically attacked the passenger, forcing him down onto the platform and beating him.

Another man who also claimed to be a security guard later hailed a ride for the beaten man to go to a nearby hospital and later back to the station.

The report on Facebook said Mr Yutthaphon sustained bruising all over his face and body and a cut to his head that required four stitches.

The family learned of the incident only the following day when they spoke with Mr Yutthaphon by video about 10am. They noticed his injuries and asked about them.

They then drove immediately to his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat, picked him up and returned him to Surat Thani for further medical treatment.

The family filed a complaint with Phunphin station. Investigators were told the security cameras had malfunctioned and the incident went unrecorded.

On Monday, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Veeris Ammarapala said he was informed of the incident and had ordered a detailed investigation.

An initial report said the passenger lay down in the area for passengers with disabilities and he appeared drunk, according to the two guards, Mr Veeris said. The guards warned him, and that blew up into a quarrel.

The two guards had been suspended from duty, and the security company had paid 60,000 baht to the family as compensation. If the investigation found the guards were at fault, the SRT would also penalise the security contractor, Mr Veeris said.

The governor said he had ordered maintenance checks on security cameras at all train stations.