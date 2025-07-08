Surprise drug testing at Korat provincial hall

Some of the 200 employees forced to undergo surprise drug testing at Nakhon Ratchasima provincial hall on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Authorities conducted surprise drug tests on about 200 employees at the provincial hall on Tuesday, after 167 people tested positive, including local leaders and a monk, during last month’s random testing in all 32 districts of the province.

Provincial governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum ordered urine drug screening on Tuesday for permanent and temporary government employees and contract workers of state agencies based at the provincial hall.

The initiative was part of the "White Korat: Clean Your Own House” campaign aimed at creating safe zones and tackling drug abuse.

The testing was done in the Prem Tinsulanonda Conference Hall on the second floor of the provincial government building. About 200 civil servants, contract staff and other government employees were tested without advance warning.

The results were still being compiled.

Last month, a total of 34,022 people were randomly tested for illegal drugs in all 32 districts - civil servants and other government employees, volunteers, local leaders, monks, students and members of the public.

A total of 167 of them tested positive for illegal drug use -- two volunteers, two village heads, five assistant village heads, one monk, 147 members of the public and 10 "others".