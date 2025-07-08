Adviser accuses senator of molesting her after dining together

Listen to this article

Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid speaks to reporters at parliament on Tuesday. (Screenshot from Thai parliament TV channel)

A 39-year-old woman who is an adviser to a senate sub-committee went to the parliament on Tuesday and accused a senator of molesting her after they had a meal together in May.

The woman, Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid, shared her story with reporters at the parliament on Tuesday, at times appearing to need support and grasping her lawyer's arm. The senator’s name was not released.

Ms Natthasinee said she did have a previous relationship with the senator, but broke up with him last year after a "serious incident".

On May 5 she had sent him best birthday wishes, in a show of good manners. He responded by inviting her out for a meal, and she accepted.

The senator picked her up from her home and they went to a dessert shop on Banthad Thong Road, Bangkok. They did not drink alcohol with the food.

Ms Natthasinee said she had paid for the meal. On the way back to her home the senator asked to resume their relationship. She rejected the proposal, saying she preferred they only remain friends.

The man had then grabbed her by the arm. She tried to get out of the car, but he locked onto her arm and kept her in his car, Ms Natthasinee said.

The unnamed senator then drove her to his condominium. On the way she tried to get out, but he continued to hold onto her arm and locked the doors.

Ms Natthasinee said she was at the parliament on Tuesday to file an ethics complaint against the senator. She had previously filed a complaint with police on May 8.

At this point she again showed weakness, needing support, and let her lawyer speak for her.

The lawyer said his client’s written complaint contained details of the alleged incident and the name of the senator. He said his client suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident, and was receiving treatment.