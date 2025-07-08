Are you being overcharged by Thai motorcycle taxis?

Know your rights when using two-wheeled transport

Motorcycle taxis are commonly known in Thai as "win motosai".

A motorcycle taxi is a fast, direct and sometimes thrilling means of transport when navigating Bangkok’s heavy traffic. However, unlike the BTS or MRT with their fixed pricing, or metered taxis, motorcycle taxi fares can sometimes be unclear, leading to overcharging.

Motorcycle taxi stands often have price charts showing how much it costs from that stand to each popular destination. These charts are typically displayed in Thai, for which translation apps can be a useful solution.

If no price is displayed, the safest approach is to ask for the fare before hopping on.

A price chart at a motorcycle taxi stand.

Legal Fare Structure

Ministry of Transport regulations specify rates for motorcycle taxis as follows:

First 2 kilometres : Maximum 25 baht

: Maximum 25 baht Distance up to 5km : First 2km charged at 25 baht, km 2-5 charged at maximum 5 baht per km

: First 2km charged at 25 baht, km 2-5 charged at maximum 5 baht per km Over 5-15km : Maximum 10 baht per km

: Maximum 10 baht per km Over 15km : As agreed between driver and passenger

: As agreed between driver and passenger Before service begins: If no agreement is reached beforehand, the rate from the first km to the end of service must not exceed 10 baht per km.

Calculating Your Fare

For easy calculation, the online platform CheckVin enables users to calculate motorcycle taxi fares quickly by simply entering starting points and destinations. This can help you determine whether you’re being charged fairly before you travel.

As a general guide, short journeys within the same district typically cost 20-40 baht, while longer cross-district trips may range from 50-100 baht, depending on distance and traffic conditions.

What to Do If You're Overcharged

If passengers encounter unfair treatment when using motorcycle taxis, complaints can be made to the Department of Land Transport via the hotline 1584, available 24 hours a day.

Overcharging constitutes an offence under Section 159 of the Land Transport Act BE 2522 (1979), with a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht. Driver records are maintained in the Public Driver History Database, and if repeat offences are found, licence revocation will be considered immediately.

Key Takeaways

To avoid being overcharged by motorcycle taxis in Bangkok, always check the price chart at the stand (if available), ask for the fare before travelling, and use fare calculation tools to ensure you’re paying a fair price. If you encounter problems, don’t hesitate to contact the Department of Land Transport hotline for.

Remember that while motorcycle taxis offer convenience and speed, knowing your rights and the legal fare structure helps ensure you receive fair treatment while navigating Thailand’s bustling capital.