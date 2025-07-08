Phuket airport reinforces security with K-9 patrols

Listen to this article

Police dogs “Donut” and “Omo” patrol the terminal at Phuket airport with their handlers on Monday. (Photo: Phuket International Airport)

PHUKET - Two police dogs have been deployed at Phuket International Airport as it has beefs up security and prepares for a surge in arrivals for the coming long weekend on the southern tourist island.

“Donut” and “Omo”, from the K-9 unit at Srinagarindra Camp of the Border Patrol Police, are on assignment to patrol the premises until July 16 to provide more safety assurance for passengers, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

The two sniffer dogs began their duty on Monday with their handlers after arriving from the camp in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Government offices and most companies will have a four-day holiday from Thursday to Sunday, as Thursday is Asarnha Bucha Day, followed by Buddhist Lent Day on Friday.

The airport earlier tightened security after a suspicious object was found in an abandoned motorcycle outside the terminal on June 25.

The home-made explosive device was one of several found at locations throughout southern Thailand. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents. Authorities said they believed the devices were meant to cause panic as opposed to causing physical damage.