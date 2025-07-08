How can foreigners get a driver’s licence in Thailand?

(Photo: Lisa from Pexels)

Foreign nationals residing or working in Thailand can legally obtain a driver’s licence, depending on their visa and the type of licence they require.

There are two main options available:

1. Use an International Driving Permit (IDP)

Foreigners holding an International Driving Permit (IDP) can legally drive in Thailand as long as they carry it with their valid driver’s licence from their home country.

2. Apply for a Thai Driving Licence

This option is ideal for those staying long-term in Thailand on a work visa or with permanent residence. The requirements:

2.1 Minimum age: 18 years old.

2.2 Must be in good physical condition (eg, not colour blind, not hearing impaired).

2.3 Must be residing or working in Thailand with a valid Work Permit or long-term visa.

(Photo: studiogstock)

Required Documents:

Passport with a valid Non-Immigrant Visa issued no more than one year prior to the application date and not expired.

with a valid issued no more than one year prior to the application date and not expired. Certificate of Residence in Thailand , issued by the Immigration Bureau or your home country’s embassy.

, issued by the Immigration Bureau or your home country’s embassy. Medical certificate no more than a month old confirming no serious illnesses affecting driving; available from most hospitals or clinics.

no more than a month old confirming no serious illnesses affecting driving; available from most hospitals or clinics. Two passport-sized photos, no spectacles or hat, some transport department offices offer on-site photo services.

How to apply:

Foreign applicants can download the DLT Smart Queue mobile application to register and select the Foreigner option to begin the process.

If you already hold a valid driving licence from another country, you may be eligible for test exemptions, such as skipping the written exam or driving test — depending on the country of origin and document verification.

For more information, visit: https://gecc.dlt.go.th/