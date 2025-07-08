Pro-cannabis rally ends, but they'll be back

Members of the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future network state their case at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Tuesday. (Photo: cannabis network's Facebook page)

Cannabis advocates ended their demonstration outside the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday, but planned to return next week to demand a review of the new cannabis controls.

The demonstration started on Monday and protesters stayed overnight at the ministry.

Prasitchai Nunuan, secretary-general of the Writing Thailand’s Cannabis Future network, said on Tuesday they would return to the ministry on Wednesday next week and demand the restoration of previous ministerial regulations that protected the young from cannabis and imposed quality controls on cannabis products.

The previous regulations were put in place during the tenure of then-health minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2022, Mr Prasitchai said.

His group also opposed any attempt to relist cannabis as a category 5 narcotic and wanted a cannabis bill to be submitted to the cabinet and the House.

Mr Prasitchai said next week's planned rally would continue until Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin agreed to reinstate the previous cannabis regulations and heeded the other demands of the group.

Recently Mr Somsak issued new regulations requiring cannabis buyers to have a doctor's prescription and ensuring cannabis products are available only at licensed dispensaries, for medical purposes only.

The new regulations also prohibit smoking inside cannabis shops unless under medical supervision.

Mr Prasitchai said the new ministerial regulations took effect on June 26 and his group wanted them amended to ensure fairness for all.

He suspected the Public Health Ministry of favouring large-scale cannabis-related businesses. Minister Somsak has already denied the accusation.