Cabinet approves B20 Bangkok train fare cap

More than B10bn expected to be saved from wooing motorists to leave cars at home

Commuters wait to board a Blue Line train at Tha Phra terminal station. The government hopes cheaper fares will translate into more riders and reduced traffic and pollution on Bangkok roads. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to cap all train fares in Greater Bangkok at 20 baht from Oct 1 to help commuters reduce travel costs and entice drivers to switch to mass transit.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said attracting more car users to travel by train would also reduce pollution in the capital and its surrounding provinces.

The cheap train ride scheme will cover all 13 mass transit lines, including the Airport Rail Link, covering a network of 280 kilometres and 194 stations across Greater Bangkok.

The policy is exclusively for Thai nationals, who can register using the government’s Tang Rat app starting in August. Foreigners will still have to pay posted fares in excess of 20 baht where applicable.

Commuters who register must link either their Rabbit prepaid card or EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) contactless credit card to the app, depending on the routes they use. The Rabbit card will be valid for the Green, Gold, Yellow and Pink lines, while EMV contactless cards can be used for the Red, Blue, Purple, Pink and Yellow lines and the Airport Rail Link.

In the future, officials say, the system will also allow commuters to use QR codes from their bank apps, providing more convenience and flexibility.

Mr Jirayu said the new fare system could save the country 10 billion baht a year in terms of fuel expenses and costs of damage from road accidents and combatting pollution. Benefits of the project will be assessed one year after the launch, he added.

The 20-baht flat fare currently applies to the Red and Purple electric train lines. Fares on other mass-transit systems vary by distance, ranging from 17 to 43 baht on MRT routes and 15 to 62 baht on the BTS Skytrain system.

Most mass transit lines are operated under concessions granted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA). Some routes such as the Purple Line are directly controlled by the MRTA and the agency has commissioned SET-listed Bangkok Expressway and Metro Co to run them.

To compensate operators for their losses, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has said the government will set up a joint ticketing fund, with an estimated 8 billion baht from the MRTA’s profits and state coffers.