Thailand’s cannabis ‘clinic’ transformation explained

Resident doctors and standardised prescription forms will be mandatory

(Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand is moving ahead quickly with new restrictions on cannabis use, with health officials announcing a plan to transform all cannabis dispensaries into medical clinics with resident doctors and standardised prescriptions.

Dr Thanakrit Jitareerat, an assistant to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, on Tuesday addressed concerns expressed by cannabis advocacy networks, saying cannabis usage has increased tenfold to 1.5 million users since it was decriminalised in June 2022, prompting new control measures.

Decriminalisation took place in the absence of a law to regulate cannabis, leading to an explosion in recreational use, with an estimated 18,000 weed shops nationwide. Advocates have questioned how authorities expect to restructure the $1-billion business in practical terms.

The Controlled Herbs Announcement (Cannabis) BE 2568, issued on June 26, requires anyone wanting cannabis for medical use to obtain a prescription from a licensed member of one of seven authorised medical professions.

Shops must use the standard Phor Thor 33 prescription form, the same one approved for all health providers nationwide, and submit monthly sales and prescription records, starting in July.

Production and Quality Standards

Cannabis must meet strict standards with minimal heavy metals, pesticides, microorganisms and fungi in order to protect consumers.

Currently, 69 GACP-certified (Good Agricultural and Collection Practices) cultivation plots nationwide can produce 71,850 kilogrammes of dried cannabis flowers annually, with 24,000kg exported and more than 40,000kg for domestic use.

Growers with 51 additional plots are awaiting certification to boost production to 125,000kg yearly.

Medical Training and Staffing

Doctor training begins on July 16, with 2,000 physicians expected to complete courses, creating a ratio of one doctor per 10 cannabis shops among an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 licensed establishments. Cannabis shop staff training starts on July 17, expecting 100,000 participants.

Authorities have inspected 1,565 shops since the announcement, resulting in 82 licence suspensions, five revocations, 322 closures and seven prosecutions.

A public online consultation on comprehensive regulations is open until July 12.

By year-end, according to Dr Thanakrit, all cannabis shops must employ licensed doctors and function as clinics rather than retail establishments.

The Ministry of Public Health is also exploring ways to integrate telemedicine in order to improve access to doctors for people seeking cannabis prescriptions, he said.