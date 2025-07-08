‘Chud Thai’ costume proposed for Unesco listing

Listen to this article

Tourists in Thai costumes come to take photographs at Wat Arun, also known as the Temple of Dawn in Bangkok, on Aug 16, 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ministry of Culture has officially submitted ‘Chud Thai’, the traditional Thai costume as an intangible cultural heritage item, for consideration by the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), with the proposal scheduled for review in 2026.

The ministry also batted aside “baseless” social media speculation that an upcoming submission from Cambodia for its traditional weddings would include elements of Thai dress.

Prasop Riangngern, permanent secretary of the ministry now headed by suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Tuesday confirmed that Unesco had acknowledged receipt of the nomination of “Chud Chai: The Knowledge, Craftsmanship and Practices of the Thai National Costume”.

The proposal will be reviewed during the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026.

The initiative was part of Thailand’s strategy to enhance its cultural soft power and preserve intangible heritage, which the ministry has been carrying out continuously since 2009.

Currently, Thailand has registered a total of 396 items on its national heritage list, said Mr Prasop.

In 2023, “Chud Thai Phra Ratchaniyom” (Royal Thai Costume) was officially listed at the national level. On March 26, 2024, the cabinet resolved to nominate it for consideration by the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

“Chud Chai reflects the nation’s identity and the refined craftsmanship of Thai artisans from all regions,” said Mr Prasop.

“Each piece tells a story through intricate patterns, tailoring techniques and the use of traditional fabrics, particularly the Royal Thai Costume, which was revived under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.”

The Royal Thai Costume was introduced following Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s efforts to research, preserve and design traditional Thai women’s attire in preparation for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s official visit to the United States and Europe in 1960.

Since then, the costume has become a symbol of Thai pride, worn during royal functions, formal events and weddings.

Mr Prasop dismissed claims on social media claiming that Cambodia’s planned nomination of its Traditional Khmer Wedding ceremony might incorporate elements of Chud Thai, saying they were baseless.

The online chatter comes at a time when nationalistic sentiment in both countries is very high, as they remain at odds over how to resolve long-standing border disputes.

The Department of Cultural Promotion has verified that the Cambodian submission focuses solely on local wedding customs and does not incorporate elements of Thai attire as claimed, he said.

Unesco’s heritage listing process is not about asserting ownership but about recognising cultural continuity within communities. The process is based on principles of transparency, mutual respect and co-existence in diversity, he added.

He cited the example of the joint nomination for Kebaya traditional attire by Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Thailand, as well as the nominations of Thai Khon and Cambodian Lakhon Khol in 2018, which were submitted independently without conflict.

“Unesco has always affirmed that culture is a bridge, not a wall,” said Mr Prasop. “Thailand’s nomination of the Thai costume shows pride in its heritage and readiness to share it with the world as a common asset of humanity.”

The ministry has invited public support for the nominations of both Chud Thai and Muay Thai, which are scheduled for review by Unesco in 2026 and 2028, respectively.