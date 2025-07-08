Thai pig farmers raise alarm about possible US imports

Government warned not to use pork market as a bargaining chip to secure tariff reductions

(Photo: Mark Stebnicki)

Thailand’s pig farmers have warned the government against opening the pork market as a trade concession to secure tariff reductions from the United States, adding that even imports for animal feed production pose significant risks.

With the US announcing a 36% import tariff on Thai goods effective from Aug 1, renewed negotiations are inevitable, said Sittiphan Thanakiatpinyo, president of the The Swine Raisers Association of Thailand.

However, he stressed that any government concession allowing US pork, parts and offal imports would devastate domestic pig farmers and the entire supply chain.

The association highlighted the vast production cost differential, warning that cheap US pork imports would collapse the domestic market and force local farmers into bankruptcy.

Mr Sittiphan emphasised that pork should not serve as a negotiating tool in international trade discussions, given its high production costs, low profit margins and direct connection to national food security.

The association raised concerns about potential disease outbreaks, particularly swine flu, which has never been detected in Thailand. Opening imports could compromise the country's internationally recognised livestock disease prevention standards.

A critical health issue involves Beta-agonist growth promoters, permitted in US pork production but strictly banned in Thailand. Despite claims of safety, these substances can cause rapid heartbeat, hypertension, headaches and tremors in humans when consumed in large quantities.

Scientific reports indicate these compounds accumulate more in organs than muscle tissue, creating risks even if used for animal feed production due to potential market leakage.

The association called on the government to reconsider negotiation strategies, abandoning plans to open vulnerable agricultural markets and instead focusing on competitive industrial products to maintain grassroots economic stability, promote food safety and ensure long-term food security.