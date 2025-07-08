Showing off gun on social media leads to arrest in Pattaya

Chinese suspect tells police weapon was borrowed and photos were taken only for fun

The social media photo that got Liu Feng into trouble with police in Pattaya. (Photo: Facebook บิ๊กเกรียน)

A Chinese national was arrested at a luxury home in Pattaya on Tuesday morning after he posted a photo of himself holding a gun on social media, drawing police attention.

Authorities said the man claimed the weapons were borrowed and had been used only for posing in photos for fun.

Officers from the Tourist Police Division obtained a court warrant to search the property on Thepprasit Road in the tourist town after receiving reports about a person using a profile photo showing himself with multiple firearms.

On arriving at the two-storey residence worth 10 million baht on over 200 square wah of land, officers rang the doorbell but received no response. They found the front gate unlocked and entered the house, where they encountered Liu Feng, 47, who appeared visibly startled by the presence of police surrounding the property.

A search of his bedroom uncovered 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a short-barrelled BB gun, and a long BB gun, all stored in a wardrobe. No actual firearms were found.

During questioning, Mr Liu admitted that the only weapons in his possession were BB guns. He claimed the real firearms shown in the video and photos were borrowed from friends, and some of them belonged to a shooting range.

He said he only posed with them for fun before posting the images online. The ammunition, he said, was also left in his care by a friend.

Police took Mr Liu into custody along with the items seized and documented the arrest. He was handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.