Camera trap captures endangered cat

An image of a rare Asiatic golden cat is captured by a camera trap in Khao Luang National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat. Khao Luang National Park

Rare footage of an endangered Asiatic golden cat has been captured by a camera trap in Khao Luang National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Haritchai Ritchooay, the national park chief, said on Tuesday a camera trap successfully captured clear footage of the Asiatic golden cat -- a threatened species -- walking gracefully past it. The discovery points to the park's ecosystem remaining rich and capable of supporting rare wildlife.

The images were the result of ongoing efforts by the park's scientific team and Patrol Unit 2, which regularly monitor and protect the area. Camera traps play a vital role in wildlife monitoring, providing critical insights into animal behaviour and distribution patterns. The data helps guide conservation planning and threat prevention strategies, according to park officials.

Despite the encouraging sign, saving the Asiatic golden cat remains a significant challenge. Forest encroachment, illegal hunting, and habitat destruction continue to be major threats.

Snares, in particular, pose serious risks -- past incidents have involved the rescuing of golden cats caught in traps across different regions, underscoring the urgency for continued action, the park head said.

The Asiatic golden cat -- also called a Temminck's cat -- is a striking medium-sized wild feline. It has a slender build, long legs, and a reddish-brown coat that lacks the spots or stripes typical of other wild cats. One notable behaviour is its habit of holding its tail upright while walking, making it easy to spot.