National Telecom 'superboard' gets Senate approval

The Senate has approved five "superboard" members for National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) oversight roles.

Chaired by Speaker Mongkol Surasajja, the higher chamber voted on the appointment of five members to the Oversight and Performance Evaluation Committee, known informally as the "superboard".

The vote followed a closed-session review of the candidates' backgrounds and credentials.

The appointees were named across the five sectors that are under the NBTC's authority: broadcast, television, telecommunications, consumer protection and promotion of rights and freedom.

In the broadcasting sector, the Senate approved Pol Maj Gen Ekthanat Limsangkas, deputy secretary-general of the Anti-Money Laundering Office, with a majority of 117 votes, beating Krissada Rojanasuwan, deputy director-general of the Min Buri Civil Litigation Office, who received 28 votes, while 37 senators abstained.

In the television sector, Phansak Chanpanya, NBTC staff member and subcommittee member on telecom licensing and oversight, was elected with 103 votes, defeating Pennapa Chupong, a former NBTC staffer who garnered 52 votes, with 31 abstentions.

The telecommunications sector position went to Uruya Weesakul, an academic from Thammasat University's Faculty of Engineering, who won with 114 votes. Her opponent, Phichit Suwannakitburan, a former NBTC assistant secretary-general for Regional Affairs, received 25 votes, and there were 45 abstentions.

In the consumer protection sector, Gen Sithichai Makkunchorn, formerly attached to the NBTC Chairman's Office, won with 105 votes. His challenger, Chandrakasem Rajabhat University academic Phichit Thi-in , received 36 votes, while 42 senators abstained.

Finally, in the promotion of the rights and freedom sector, Issararat Krueahong, assistant secretary to the NBTC, was selected over Watcharee Wannasri, a private-sector executive in offshore oil rig and cable installation, by 100 votes to 60, with 25 abstentions.