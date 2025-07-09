Cabinet approves budget for land management

Sasikarn Watthanachan (photo: Government House)

The cabinet has approved a budget of 342.93 million baht under the 2025 central fund for emergency or essential expenditures to support national land management initiatives, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan announced on Tuesday.

The funding will be allocated to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters for two key projects, she said.

The first is the creation of aerial photo maps of Thailand at a 1:4,000 scale, covering 11 provinces: Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Sakhon, and Suphan Buri. This project accounts for 312.93 million baht of the budget and will primarily fund procurement efforts, such as leasing aerial photography and topographic survey equipment, purchasing regional data survey tools, 3D mapping devices, and drones for survey operations.

The second project involves upgrading the integrated state land boundary mapping system (One Map System), with a budget of 30 million baht. Most of this will go toward operational expenses, including per diems, accommodation rentals, and vehicle hire.