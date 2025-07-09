Towns and businesses must adapt: academics

Kasetsart University academics say geopolitics and Thailand-Cambodia border tensions have reminded Thais of the need to "prepare for a rainy day".

During the "War of Powers: From Poipet Ridge to the Middle East Desert" seminar, organised by KU Radio Thailand recently, academics from Kasetsart University pondered how the Middle East conflicts, the rising oil prices and border trade, and the Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, will shape a new political and economic reality of all Thais.

Speaking on the heated stand-off at the border between Thai and Cambodian troops in recent months, Asst Prof Lalita Hanwong said the fire had been fanned on social media by "urbanites" happy to "leave locals at the border to bear the true costs of danger and suffering".

Assist Prof Lalita, from the Department of History, Faculty of Social Sciences, Kasetsart University, and an adviser to the House of Representatives' Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and Country Reform, referred to nationalism as "a tool driving pride to the edge".

She mentioned the 2003 arson attacks on the Thai Embassy and Thai shops and businesses in Phnom Penh when Cambodians had reacted angrily to reports that Thai actress Suwanan Kongying had claimed the ancient Preah Vihear temple belonged to Thailand.

The veracity of her statement was never established, but the news still spurred anger among Cambodians. In 2013, the International Court of Justice ruled that Cambodia has sovereignty over the whole territory.

People living near the Cambodian border face financial hardship due to the closures of many border checkpoints, according to the Department of Management, Faculty of Business Administration faculty member, Acting Second Lieutenant Jul Thanasrivanitchai.

"Local sellers are having a hard time, and Thai gamblers have not travelled to Cambodia as much. Around 5,000-20,000 Thai gamblers used to go to Cambodia a day," he said.

During the border closure period, Acting Second Lieutenant Jul suggested the group look for new revenue streams to make up the shortfall. He added that local businesses and residents must devise plans to ensure a prompt response to any unforeseen events.

The Middle East conflicts mean national security is a focus for Thailand, even though the country is not a member of the United Nations Security Council, said Jatuchatra Chommai, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations.

Dr Krit Won-in, Vice President of the university's Innovation and Social Missions, said that while the Middle East conflicts have led to high oil prices and rising living costs, "In 2025, the Israel-Iran war represents a new dimension of power under the economic surface of the demand and supply of oil."