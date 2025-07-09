Fish sauce hurled at Hun Sen portrait outside Cambodian embassy

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia on Pracha Uthit Road.

A barefoot protester was fined 100 baht after splattering fermented fish sauce over a portrait of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen outside the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok on Monday.

Retired tennis coach Thewa Sritawan, 69, was detained by Wang Thong Lang police following the incident on Pracha Uthit Road.

He had walked from his home in Pak Kret, in adjoining Nonthaburi province, carrying a bag holding the fish sauce and a portrait of Hun Sen.

Mr Thewa told police he had set out barefoot from his home at 6am, determined to protest against Hun Sen's aggressive attitude over the contested border areas. A motorcycle taxi driver took him part of the way to the embassy. He arrived around 11am after walking for about five hours.

At the embassy, Mr Thewa placed the portrait of Hun Sen on the ground and threw the fermented fish sauce at it. Embassy security staff intervened, and police on duty there detained him for questioning at Wang Thong Lang police station.

According to police, the retired coach explained his frustration with Cambodia's territorial claims. He had previously walked 10 days to the disputed border area to support Thai soldiers there. He was angered by what he perceived as Thai authorities allowing Cambodian soldiers to patrol disputed areas.

The Cambodian embassy declined to press charges. Police fined him 100 baht for littering the pavement - the maximum amount he could afford from his remaining funds.

It was not Mr Thewa's first such protest. In July 2023, he threw fermented fish sauce at the Election Commission office on Chaeng Watthana Road, expressing his dissatisfaction with the electoral body's performance.

After paying the fine, Mr Thewa walked home to Pak Kret. He said he would continue his protests against what he considered aggressive Cambodian policies, and threatened similar action against any Thai government agency he deems corrupt.