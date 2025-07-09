Poacher arrested in Khao Laem National Park

Listen to this article

A ranger looks inside a hut that a suspected poacher had built deep in the forest in Khao Laem National Park in Kanchanaburi. (Photo: Facebook กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช)

KANCHANABURI - Rangers in Khao Laem National Park have arrested a 66-year-old poaching suspect inside a makeshift hut, where they also found a musket, ammunition and various hunting tools.

The arrest took place around 11am on Tuesday when rangers discovered a longtail boat moored along the bank of a forest stream. No one was found onboard, but a nearby foot trail leading deep into the forest raised concerns of possible illegal hunting activity.

Following the trail, they came upon a man identified only as Mr Sapi, sitting inside a shelter. A search of the hut uncovered a muzzle-loading rifle without a serial number, 15 rounds of ammunition, two bottles of gunpowder and two sharp-pointed knives.

Mr Sapi, who has no surname, was taken into custody for entering the park and hunting without permission. All of the equipment was seized as evidence.

The suspect and the confiscated items were handed over to investigators at the Sangkhla Buri police station for legal proceedings.

(Photo: Facebook กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช)