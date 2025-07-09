German arrested on Koh Phangan for investment fraud targeting Australians

Police take David Guy Hamburger, a 54-year-old German suspect, into his villa on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani, and then search it, after his arrest on the tourist island for alleged fraud targeting investors in Australia. (Photo: Provincial Police Region 8)

SURAT THANI - A 54-year-old German has been arrested on Koh Phangan for allegedy orchestrating a fraudulent investment scheme targeting investors in Australia.

Officers from Provincial Police Region 8, the Immigration Bureau, Surat Thani and Pathum Thani, accompanied by Australian Federal Police, searched four locations on the popular tourist island on Tuesday.

They took David Guy Hamburger, 54, a German suspect, into custody.

Mr Hamburger was apprehended while riding a motorcycle near his residence, Choco Villa on Koh Phangan, Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said on Wednesday.

Police executed an arrest warrant approved by Pathum Thani Provincial Court on June 19 on charges of public fraud and putting false information into a computer system.

The arresting team took the suspect back to his house and searched it. The officers seized assets worth more than 19 million baht, believed to have been acquired through fraudulent activities.

Items impounded included a cryptocurrency account valued at 8.04 million baht, four bank accounts containing 6.23 million baht, 495,000 baht in cash, a land title deed worth 1.5 million baht, four vehicles worth 2.27 million baht, 13 luxury watches valued at 605,000 baht and two laptop computers.

Upon inspecting the laptops, police found scripted dialogue used to dupe investors in Australia into making fake stock investments and detailed records of victims.

Police also searched three other premises linked to nominee companies allegedly established by the suspect.

They were a law office, the Montana Realty real estate office—both on Koh Phangan—and a residence on Koh Samui in the name of his Thai wife.

Police also summonsed individuals suspected of being part of Mr Hamburger’s network for questioning. They are suspected of helping set up four nominee companies - Chesapeake Ross Co, Montana Realty Co, Laguna Cliff Co and Gollum Co.

Pol Lt Gen Surapong said the action followed advice from Australian authorities that many people Australia had been conned by online investment scam operated from Thailand.

Investigators took up the case, and located and identified the prime suspect, Mr Hamburger. They obtained approval from Koh Samui Provincial Court to search the suspect locations, which led to the arrest of the German suspect, Pol Lt Gen Surapong.

Mr Hamburger had been residing on Koh Phangan for over five years on a retirement visa. He had run several businesses, including a villa rental company, a construction firm and a restaurant.

He was handed over to Muang police station in Pathum Thani for legal processing on the fraud charges. Surat Thani police would bring additional charges against him under the Foreign Business Act, Pol Lt Gen Surapong said.