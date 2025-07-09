Korean multi-crash driver says blinded by deployed airbag

Listen to this article

A Korean man driving a Toyota Alphard van crashed into eight vehicles, causing extensive damage. (Photo courtesy of Thai PBS)

PATTAYA - A South Korean who crashed his white SUV into several vehicles late Tuesday night told police he had been blinded by the airbag after rear-ending the car travelling ahead of him.

The accident occurred on Jomtien's Second Road in the outbound lane to Sukhumvit Road, in Bang Lamung district, and was reported to Pattaya police about 11.36pm.

Emergency responders reported finding eight damaged vehicles at the scene, and part of the road was immediately closed to traffic.

Rescue volunteers said one injured person was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Pratchaya Prungsak told police his car had been rear-ended by a white Toyota Alphard, a large 7-seat SUV. The impact drove his car into another vehicle.

The Alphard also continued forward and it struck several more cars, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the Alphard, a 25-year-old South Korean identified only as Mr Junsung, told police that when the initial collision occurred the airbag deployed and struck him in the face, blocking his vision, and he lost control of the vehicle.

Mr Junsung was detained for further questioning and an alcohol test. The other affected parties were all invited to Pattaya police station to negotiate compensation.