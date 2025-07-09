Malaysian held in Bangkok accused of laundering B11bn

Listen to this article

Police officers escort a Malaysian money-laundering suspect after his arrest at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Immigration Division 2 Facebook page)

Thai immigration authorities have arrested a 26-year-old Malaysian man accused of operating a massive money laundering scheme linked to the illegal online gambling platform HYDRA888, with transactions exceeding 11.5 billion baht.

The arrest took place on Wednesday morning at Don Mueang International Airport, where the suspect was intercepted upon arrival. He was apprehended under an arrest warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Dec 16, 2024.

The man, whose name was not released, faces charges of running an unlicensed online gambling operation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and engaging in laundering activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspect owned a sports-related company that served as a conduit for the movement of illicit funds generated by the HYDRA888 gambling website. The firm was allegedly used to obscure the source and destination of the proceeds over the past year.

The suspect was handed over to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) for further legal proceedings. Authorities continue to investigate the broader financial network associated with the platform.