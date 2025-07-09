Chinese e-payment firms busted for using Thai nominees

Police raid a company running an e-wallet business run by Chinese investors and fronted by Thai nominees, on Tuesday. (Photo: Economic Crime Division)

Police have raided five e-money companies owned by Chinese investors using Thai nominees, operating from 10 premises in Bangkok and its outskirts.

Twelve suspects were taken to custody during the raids on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Thatphum Jaruprat, commander of the CIB's Economic Crime Division, said on Wednesday.

Investigators found foreign investors had used Thai nominees to front a business operating online platforms for cashless transactions. The platforms were also found to be used for illegal activities, he said.

Police raided 10 locations in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, uncovering five illegal companies, identified as TDAR, BTR Import and Export, OTE, Anan Cargo Express and Your Baobao.

Money generated through their e-systems exceeded 400 million baht.

Police seized equipment and documents from the premises. The investigation was expanding with the aim of arresting the Chinese kingpins, Pol Maj Gen Thatphum said.